President Gabriel Boric, the toughest progressive leader in Latin America in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the most emphatic in his criticism of human rights violations in Venezuela and Nicaragua, in his 16 months at the helm of the Government of Chile has made a certain left-wing in the region uncomfortable on various occasions.

The 37-year-old president, leader of a generation that was not formed in the context of the Cold War, has made human rights and the affirmation of democracy a central element of his international policy, particularly in Latin America, earning criticism above all from Sandinistas, Cubans and Bolivarians. In a different register, there have been clashes with his Brazilian counterpart, Lula da Silva, with whom he accumulates disagreements. This week, within the framework of the summit of the European Union and CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), they again showed different positions on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his speech on Tuesday, Boric called the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine an “imperial aggression.” “Today it is Ukraine, but tomorrow it could be any of us,” added the Chilean president, who stressed the importance of Latin America clearly stating that Russia is violating international law. All the countries, except Nicaragua, signed a declaration condemning the war, but Lula made it clear that he did not ignore the Chilean’s speech. “I don’t have to agree with Boric, it’s his vision,” he said. And he added: “Possibly, because it must have been Boric’s first meeting of the European Union with Latin America, he has a little more anxiety than the others.”

Some members of Chilean diplomacy interpreted the phrase as Lula’s revenge for what happened at the summit of South American presidents held in Brasilia last May, when Boric publicly contradicted him. Referring to the Venezuelan regime, the Brazilian president stated that “democracy is a relative concept,” to which the Chilean president replied: “The human rights situation is not a narrative construction, it is a serious reality.” The Venezuelan leader Diosdado Cabello and the former Bolivian president Evo Morales formulated, then, strong criticisms against Boric.

Ernesto Ottone, a center-left Chilean sociologist with a communist past and key adviser to the government of the socialist Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006), analyzes the latest tension: “Chile and Brazil are not aligned at all and that seems to me to be a virtue. Brazil fulfills the role of thinking that it has international weight and that the other Latin American countries have to follow suit. In international politics, there is a different sensitivity between the two regarding the issue of democracy. Lula also has a more contentious vision with the United States than Chile ”, he raises.

Even in his years as a deputy – he came to Parliament in 2014 – Boric spoke of “ending the double standard” of the left in terms of human rights. But the alliance of the Broad Front with the Communist Party in the face of the presidential election that he won at the end of 2021 set off some alarms and in the Boric campaign he was called on repeatedly to condemn human rights violations in countries like Venezuela or Cuba. Once in power, his position on this matter became clear and became a central axis of his government’s foreign relations, although with Havana he has not been as insistent as with Managua or Caracas.

The economist Carlos Ominami, former minister of Patricio Aylwin (1990-1994) and author of Chiaroscuro of progressive governments. South America: End of a historical cycle or open process?, he is critical of Boric’s international policy. He considers that there is a lack of harmony with the “effort that Brazil is making to achieve a common position in Latin America and have a voice on the global stage.” Ominami, who was a socialist militant, does support Brazil’s vocation for regional leadership and believes that Chile has been available to advance the South American dialogue, “but has not had active diplomacy.” For example, he points to the reissue of Unasur, a debate where the current Chilean government has been cautious.

The lawyer Antonia Urrejola, who was Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Boric Government in the first year of his term, considers that the Chilean represents a new leadership of the left. The former president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), assures that the way of doing politics of the head of state is similar to that of the New Zealander Jacinda Arden or the Barbarian Mia Mottley. “These are very different political experiences, different realities,” Urrejola says of Boric compared to leaders of the old Latin American left.

“Respect for the norms of international law and human rights are fundamental political and ethical principles and convictions in the current world context,” says the former Chilean foreign minister about the episodes that have confronted her, above all, with the governments of Venezuela and Nicaragua, because she considers that leaders such as Lula Da Silva or Gustavo Petro of Colombia “are natural allies of President Boric in the region, although with different nuances and styles.” “They are in no way antagonistic,” Urrejola clarifies.

Last March, in the framework of the Ibero-American Summit, Boric said: “Ortega does not know that the homeland is carried in his blood and is not removed by decree,” referring to the stripping of nationality from 94 citizens by the regime. The Nicaraguan foreign minister was quick to respond: “He must not use Nicaragua to hide his betrayal of the Chilean people and his surrender to the North American empire. We demand respect from our government, respect from the Nicaraguan people,” said Denis Moncada.

Earlier, in September 2022, the Venezuelan Cabello accused Boric of speaking “bullshit” before world leaders meeting in New York within the framework of the UN General Assembly. “If they think we are going to capitulate because a fool like Boric came out to talk bullshit about Venezuela, they are wrong,” Cabello said. For the Venezuelan deputy, Boric spoke ill of Venezuela “to look good with the gringos.” “Well, it’s ridiculous,” he raised.

With a complex internal political panorama – the Chilean government has suffered two electoral defeats and is facing a case of corruption in the Broad Front, the president’s own coalition – for Boric the international scene seems like a good respite, despite the troubles with the tough sector of the Latin American left.