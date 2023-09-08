4 days away from the 50th anniversary of the coup in the country, politicians unite against “authoritarian threats”

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, and 4 other former presidents of the country got together this Thursday (7.Sep.2023) to sign the “Commitment to Democracy”, a document that aims to combat “authoritarian threats”. Here’s the full (PDF – 707 kB).

The other signatories of the text are:

Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle (1994-2000);

Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006);

Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010/2014-2018); It is

Sebastián Piñera (2010-2014/2018-2022).

With the exception of Piñera, who identifies as center-right, all the others are center-left. Boric, the current leader, is affiliated with the left-wing party “Unidad para Chile”.

The document states that politicians are committed to “Facing the problems of democracy with more democracy” and the “foster dialogue and peaceful solution” of problems that arise.

The release of the text comes 4 days before the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile in 1973. “We must take care of the memory“, says the text.

The Chilean dictatorship was one of the most violent in Latin America. Government figures show that over 17 years more than 3,200 people died or went missing and around 40,000 were tortured.

The document signed on Thursday states that the coup “it cost the lives, dignity and freedom of many people”. Alberto Bachelet, father of Michelle Bachelet, one of the signatories of the text, was one of the victims. At the time an Air Force general and opponent of the coup, he was tortured and killed.