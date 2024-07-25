Chilean President Gabriel Boric spoke out on Thursday regarding the presidential elections in Venezuela that will be held this Sunday, the 28th, and said, regarding the statements made by President Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking re-election, that from no point of view “can bloodshed be threatened, but what the leaders and candidates receive are a shower of votes representing the citizens.”

Boric held a meeting with a group of correspondents in Santiago and said: “We fully agree with President Lula and Alberto [Fernández, expresidente de Argentina]in which we are profoundly democratic. Therefore, I agree with and support Lula’s statements that here, there is no way to threaten bloodbaths, but that what the leaders and candidates receive are a shower of votes, and these showers of votes represent popular sovereignty, which must be respected in all events, and in this respect we are totally on the same page with the President of Brazil.”

On July 22, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he was scared when he heard Nicolás Maduro say there could be a “bloodbath” and a “civil war” in Venezuela if he loses the elections next Sunday, in which most polls point to a victory for opposition candidate Edmundo González. “I was scared by Maduro’s statement that if he loses the elections there will be a bloodbath; whoever loses the elections takes a bath of votes, not blood. Maduro has to learn, when you win, you stay; when you lose, you leave,” the president said in an interview with international news agencies that was broadcast on Monday.

On Wednesday, former Argentine President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) cancelled his trip to Venezuela, having been left off the list of international observers for Sunday’s elections. Through his social networks, he said that he regretted “with great regret” that the Maduro Government had conveyed to him “its desire that I not travel and desist from fulfilling the task that had been entrusted to me by the National Electoral Council.” And he explained that the “reason” given to him “is that, in the opinion of that Government, public statements made by me before a national media outlet caused discomfort and raised doubts about my impartiality.” Last Tuesday, Fernández gave an interview to an Argentine radio station, having said that whoever is defeated in the general elections next Sunday “what they have to do is accept it.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS Chile newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the country.