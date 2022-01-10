Santiago (AFP) – The elected president of Chile, the leftist Gabriel Boric, affirmed this Monday that his next cabinet – which he imposed himself to appoint before January 22 – will be equal, will include people of various generations and will have social diversity.

“We are looking for a representation that is equal, where there are the trained and most prepared people to carry out the leadership of the different portfolios,” said Boric, during the act of official proclamation of his election as the new president of Chile by the Elections Qualifying Court (Tricel), in Santiago.

“That there is a synthesis between the different generations that are today struggling to build a better country (…) It seems to me that it has social diversity is also relevant,” the president-elect continued at a press conference after the official ceremony.

Boric pointed out that the complete cabinet will be announced the penultimate week of January and that he will not advance any names of the people chosen for its formation.

“It is important that the cabinet represents a balance, it is a complicated puzzle to put together,” he stressed when asked by the press.

Tricel reported that Boric officially won the presidential elections on December 19, 2021 with 55.8% of the votes against the far-right José Antonio Kast (44.1%).

Chile’s president-elect Gabriel Boric greets supporters in Santiago on January 10, 2022 Javier TORRES AFP

The elections were the most massive in the history of Chile since voluntary voting was established in 2012. More than 8.3 million people turned out to vote for the more than 15 million citizens called to the polls, which means 55.6% of the electorate, according to preliminary data from the Electoral Service.

President-elect Boric will take office on March 11 to replace the outgoing president, the conservative Sebastián Piñera.