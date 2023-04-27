“They always give us for dead but Italia Viva is more alive than ever”. Matteo Renzi does not hide his satisfaction with the ‘coup’ struck with the entry of Enrico Borghi who leaves the Democratic Party to join Italia Viva. A blow for the dem, displaced by Borghi’s decision, learned by the group leader Francesco Boccia himself by reading the press review. Dems who lose a senator and lose him in controversy with Elly Schlein’s “maximalist” line (copyright Borghi) which is allegedly leading the Democratic Party to a “genetic mutation”.

And it’s not just that. The ex-colleague is also a member of Copasir and the Democratic Party thus finds itself without a representative in the body, apart from the president Lorenzo Guerini. While Iv, who already counts Ettore Rosato, doubles. “Now Borghi leave the Copasir”, continues Boccia. And speaking in Transatlantic to the Senate, he allegedly threatened barricades: “We are ready to unleash hell on this thing”. But Borghi is not required to leave the organization and neither does he intend to do so.

“There are parliamentary practices and they are precise and punctual”, he reiterated today at a press conference alongside Renzi. And Guerini himself as president of Copasir puts it on record: “The law provides that there is an equality of representatives of the majority and the opposition. Five members each. And so it has remained. Therefore the Committee remains correctly constituted”. Borghi’s entry into Italia Viva is not just a blow to the Democratic Party. But it would also be a “warning” to Carlo Calenda, to quote some MPs Iv. Now Renzi has the numbers to form an autonomous group in the Senate. There is currently no intention to do so. But from now on it became possible.

“Borghi is not the sixth senator from IV but the tenth from the Third Pole. Let’s not break up the Third Pole group”, assures the leader of Italia Viva. AND Renzi alludes to the fact that others could arrive. “Who will be next? I don’t know. Will there be? Yes. Borghi won’t be the last to arrive”. And he accompanies the forecast to a political reflection: ”If Schlein is faithful on the issues on which he won the congress, he is moving towards maximalism. If she doesn’t, she betrays herself”. This ”political issue exists, exists and is a boulder for the Democratic Party”.

From Schlein, in the evening, no word on Borghi’s farewell. The dem secretariat talks about it Marco Furfaro to Sky: “Before the primaries of February 26, the Democratic Party was at an all-time low, some commentators even gave the Democratic Party a risk. Today the Democratic Party is the leading opposition party, it has grown by 5-6 points in the polls, it is a party that is applauded like yesterday in Milan with Schlein and not contested. I’m sorry but Borghi is difficult to understand compared to the fact that the Democratic Party is shrinking…”. Furfaro adds: “If I see a genetic mutation, if anything, it is that we are growing so much in the polls because the Democratic Party has returned to being the party that the voters want, a clear-cut party in what it says and what it does but always broad and plural. In a word: democratic”.

Boccia who loses one of his senators, underlines: “I am embittered on a personal level and disappointed on a political level. Personally I think we are not in Parliament to represent only ourselves. And I honestly don’t see the reasons that motivate your choice, either in merit or in method”. On the Borghi case Guerini also intervenes: “I respect Enrico Borghi’s choice but I don’t agree with it. I have always been against the idea of ​​solving political problems with splits and in fact I have always worked hard in the past to avoid them”. But the Copasir president warns: ” After that, we must neither dramatize Borghi’s exit, nor should we declassify it and resolve it with a shrug of the shoulders”.