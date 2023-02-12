Abu Dhabi (Union)

Italian Elisa Longo Borghini was crowned champion of the first edition of the “Emirates Women’s Tour 2023”, the only global race in the Middle East, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and was held over 4 stages for a distance of 468 km, with the participation of 20 international teams, and its competitions concluded today, in the region Breakwater in Abu Dhabi.

Borghini deserved to win the Tour title in its first edition, to achieve a great achievement for the Italian Trek Segafredo team, and to win the world race title, after she outperformed her teammate and compatriot Jaya Rellini by 7 seconds, and her compatriot Silvia Prisco of the Emirates IDQ team, by a difference of one minute and 18 seconds.

Dutch Charlotte Cole of the Dutch DSM team won the title of the fourth and final Abu Dhabi Sports Council stage, which started from the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, passing through the most beautiful landmarks of Abu Dhabi, and reaching the breakwater on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, where she finished the race distance of 119 km in 2:57. : 55 hours, at an average speed of 40.13 km, and overcame a group of female cyclists nominated for victory, led by Italian Chiara Consoni and German Lorena Wippes.

On her victory in the “Emirates Women’s Tour,” Borghini said: “It was a wonderful race. I realized that I had to be patient and wait for the decisive moment to skip the rest of the entries. My team showed great teamwork, and I am very happy with our performance in general in the Emirates Women’s Tour, and we are able to excel.” And win the various tournaments again.

At the end of the first edition of the Emirates Women’s Tour, Borghini won the red jersey sponsored by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy as the leader in the general standings of the race, and German Charlotte Cole of the Emirates DSM team won the green jersey sponsored by BAIC Abu Dhabi, “leading in points”, while Jaya Rellini won From the Trek Segafredo team on the white jersey sponsored by Abu Dhabi 360, as the best young competitor under 23 years old, while Agnes Skalniak Sojka of the «Canyon//SRAM Racing» team was crowned in the black jersey sponsored by Abu Dhabi Experience, leading the medium speed stage.

The Emirates IDQ team won the shield for the best team in the tour, achieving the best time in the four stages of the tour.

The winners were crowned Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Mansour Bu Osaiba, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cycling Federation, Amal Al Afifi, Member of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, Al Nakhira Al Khaili, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, and Suhail Al Arifi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Kholoud Al Dhaheri, Member of the Board of Directors of the Cycling Federation, Thomas Promotedham, CEO of Presite, Nouf Ali, Director of Community Sports Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holding, and Khaled Al Muflahi, Director of Sports Tourism at Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Department of Culture and Tourism.

Aref Hamad Al-Awani expressed his happiness with the success of the first edition of the “Emirates Tour for Women”, with the participation of a group of competitors from different countries of the world, in the first edition to be held for women in the region and the Middle East.

Al-Awani said: We are very proud of the success of the first edition of the Women’s Tour, whose paths covered the cultural, heritage and geographical landmarks in the Emirates, and we are happy with the praise that the organization found from the participants, and what was achieved in the first global race to be held for women motivates desire and strives to achieve more in the upcoming editions, so that the state continues Its leadership in organizing the strongest and most prominent international tournaments.

Aref Al-Awani extended his thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership for its support and keenness to provide all success factors for all sporting activities and events held in the UAE in general, and Abu Dhabi in particular.

Al-Awani pointed out that the circumnavigation witnessed a great success in all its stages, and the most prominent landmarks of the Emirate of Dubai and the regions of Al Dhafra and Al Ain, up to the last stage that concluded the global race competitions in Abu Dhabi, amid the participation of a group of international competitors ranked in the world.

Al-Awani thanked all the partners and the competent authorities cooperating in organizing the Emirates Tour for Women, explaining the great role they played in making the first edition a success, without any obstacles and in a professional manner, praising the role of the volunteers from the Emirati Marshal Team who participated in the success story, explaining that the completion of all arrangements The organizational, administrative, technical and health aspects before the launch of all stages of the circumnavigation contributed to the exit of the stages as expected.

He pointed out that the last stage, which was held in Abu Dhabi, starting from the headquarters of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, passing through the most prominent landmarks of the capital, and reaching the breakwater on the Abu Dhabi Corniche for a distance of 119 km, drew a unique bright picture of the capital, Abu Dhabi, and highlighted its features and development projects.

The Italian Al-Awani congratulated Progini, the winner of the Trek Segafredo team, for the title of the first edition of the circumnavigation, pointing out that the event witnessed fierce competition among all the participants in the various stages, which proved that the women’s circumnavigation was born great, as it is one of the most prominent events in the sport of women’s cycling at all levels. world level.