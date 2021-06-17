Borghetto Vara – He was chopping wood in the middle of the woods with a chainsaw when the blade got out of hand. The chainsaw chain in action thus cut the sneaker first and then resulted in one deep wound on one foot.

It happened yesterday morning to a 35-year-old man, a foreigner, in Cassana by Borghetto Vara. From the cut came a lot of blood and for this the man, frightened and alone, called for help. The woodcutter was reached by the Brugnato firefighters who, together with the rescuers, brought him back to the road and then from there to La Spezia first aid for the appropriate treatment.