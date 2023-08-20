Buyers of NFTs of the series Bored Ape Yacht Club they sued the auction house Sotheby’s for selling them. The series’ owners, who filed a class action lawsuit, regretted their purchases after their value plummeted within months and now accuse the sellers of inflating prices in 2021, the year NFTs were sold. presented as the future.

According to the lawsuit, Sotheby’s deceived investors by giving NFTs “an aura of legitimacy … to generate investor interest and excitement around the Bored Ape brand.” The same price increase would have been part of the deception and at the time of the auction it was not indicated that the buyer was the now discredited FTX platform.