Yuga Labs, Owner of NFTs”Bored Bee” (and everything connected with it), recently released an exclusive game for all Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) members: Dookey Dash. It’s basically a way to get more NFTs. The game is but in time and some owners of an Ape are taking advantage of the opportunity to sell the NFT needed to access Dookey Dash: the current base price is approx $2,300 (1.49 ETH).

In other words, this game costs more than 2,000 dollars and will only be available until February 8, 2023. Incidentally, some have been able to sell their NFT for higher amounts, i.e. up to $8,770 (5.75 ETH). In total, transactions over the last 24 hours are equivalent to over $12 million (8,394 ETH).

As reported by the Arts Techinica report, it is possible that a part of these transactions are actually the result of money laundry (a big problem in the world of NFTs), but for sure a slice of users is investing thousands of dollars to be able to play Dookey Dash.

Obviously not literally to play Dookey Dash, as we are talking about a low-level minigame worthy of any mobile free to play made in half a day. No, the point is that this minigame gives you the chance to get a NFT “Power Source”of variable quality depending on one’s position within a world ranking.

The Power Sources can then be used for an event known as “The Summoning” which will be active on February 15, 2023. What exactly this event will allow you to do and achieve is not clear, but the truth is that, according to the Arts Techinica report, those who seek to obtain these NFTs do so only because they hope that their value will rise, as they will be very limited in number.

In the meantime, players will be able to spend more crypto ApeCoin to obtain upgrades to use in the game, thus directly subsidizing Yuga Labs.

We don’t know if the whole process will prove to be a success for Yuga Labs, but according to a recent survey, developers are not very interested in NFTs and blockchain.