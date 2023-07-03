Little could be predicted about a premiere for Mira Thiruchelvam, the young experimental Norwegian-Tamil composer. But it was held in a heated pool facing a fjord, so the presenter had a suggestion: wear a bathing suit.

It was nothing out of the ordinary at Borealis, the experimental festival that has become renowned as a launching pad for eclectic projects by musicians from Norway and beyond. If the Nordic countries—facilitated by enviable government funding for the arts—have proven to be a hotbed of musical activity in the classical world in recent decades, Borealis has become the region’s convivial fringe festival, showcasing a thriving music scene. experimental classic.

Headed up by Peter Meanwell (Art Director) and Rachel Louis (Managing Director), Borealis, which celebrated its 20th anniversary at a five-day festival last month, has created a rare space for lively exploration in a notoriously serious field. It is the festival that “has nothing to fear”, as the local newspaper Bergens Tidende called it.

Part of what gives Borealis its accessible feel is Bergen’s tightly clustered cultural centers, separated by short cobblestone lanes. On opening night, the United Sardine Factory, a converted cannery, It was the scene of small works commissioned to composers throughout the history of the festival. Listeners could then wander into a 13th-century royal banquet hall, where the Indonesian Gamelan Salukat ensemble performed works by experimental composer Dewa Alit.

The coziest space at the Borealis was a small wooden structure on Floyen Mountain, built in the style of the Sami, the indigenous people of the Sapmi region (which encompasses parts of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia). Accessible via a short funicular ride and a winding walk, the structure housed a sound installation by Borealis artist-in-residence, Norwegian-Sami Elina Waage Mikalsen—her rumbling bass of her apparently beating in time with the flames in the stove. firewood. In view of the recent acknowledgment by the Norwegian government of ongoing human rights violations on Sami land, the production felt particularly powerful.

Norwegian violin and double bass duo Vilde&Inga, in collaboration with composer Jo David Meyer Lysne, presented “NiTi”, a dialogue between the duo and Lysne’s kinetic metal and wood sculptures moving silently back and forth.

other production, “INTERVALL” was created and performed by the Norwegian percussion trio Pinquins with artist Kjersti Alm Eriksen. Surrounding a hollow wooden cube, with industrial and household electrical instruments and appliances hung on ropes from the ceiling, performers threw objects through the frame, blew into plastic tubes attached to the cube, and even grabbed sticks to hit the theater itself— a survey of the sound potential of the place.

The soprano Juliet Fraser and the pianist Mark Knoop interpreted “Plans for Future Operas”, by the Norwegian composer Oyvind Torvund. Part of a series in which ensembles interpret the sounds of hypothetical situations, “Planes” is accompanied by a slideshow of Torvund’s scribbles.

Remarkable Throughout the festival was his attention to participants of all ages and backgrounds. A performance of Torvund’s “Plans” presented outside the concert hall was aimed at members of the public with accessibility needs.

One morning, bathers in the heated pool witnessed a performance of Thiruchelvam’s “External Factor” with dancer Thanusha Chandrasselan, part of a series inspired by the Borealis office’s Sunday fjord swimming tradition. Listeners swayed to Thiruchelvam’s electronic music, interspersed with his improvisations on Carnatic flute and electric guitar, and cheered to Chandrasselan’s jerky choreography.

In what would have been a satisfying conclusion to the week two nights before closing night, the performance of “INTERVALL” ended with the performers opening the canopy of the wooden bucket, spilling a supply of sunflower seeds onto the floor. The drizzle of seeds went on and on—a seemingly endless, hypnotic invocation of what a festival like the Borealis can make possible.

jennifer gersten

THE NEW YORK TIMES