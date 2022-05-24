Bordighera – “Our will as well as our legal duty is to reach an agreement with the delivery of the ‘Saint Charles’ hospital to the private winner of the tender, before the approval of the new health and social plan. I believe that we have reached a fair stage of progress in the negotiation with the private individual and I am confident that we will be able to arrive at a solution. If these investigations are successful as we imagine, we will deliver the hospital to the private individual with the resulting healthcare offer. “This is, in summary, the intervention of the president of Liguria and councilor for health Giovanni Toti at the meeting of the restricted representative committee of the ASL1 Mayors’ Conference.

“The more we let the professionals work in peace, the more likely it is to arrive at a solution. I want to emphasize that there is no political negotiation on this, but exclusively technical ones. If, on the other hand, the negotiation does not go through, no one imagines that public health can provide services similar to those provided for in that contract, in particular for the reopening of the emergency room. In that unfortunate case, a technical and then a political debate will have to be opened on the fate of that hospital “, said Toti.

Among the nodes addressed, also the birth point of the Sanremo hospital: “The will to reopen it remains firm – said Toti – Due to Covid, the works have been postponed by about a quarter, in September everything should be ready for testing for then proceed with reopening. Pending testing we will move with the ASL to find the necessary staffwhich will then go to strengthen the hub of the single hospital in Taggia where the head offices of Sanremo and Imperia will be merged “.

Finally, on the subject of waiting lists, “certainly 2 years of pandemic, which is not over yet, have not facilitated the system but I want to thank the general managers for the commitment they are putting in place to achieve the set goal of exceed the pre-pandemic performance level of 2019, both for surgery and diagnostics. At the same time, the accreditation of new private subjects will hopefully improve waiting times for some services “.