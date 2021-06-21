Ventimiglia – “We want clarity, to know the reasons why the agreement with the private sector will no longer be finalized, whose responsibilities are and what the future of the Saint Charles hospital will be”. This is the unanimous cry of the eighteen mayors of the intemelio plus Ospedaletti district, who met this evening in the council chamber of the Municipality of Ventimiglia, for a summit, following the announcement that the Region is evaluating the termination of the contract for the privatization of the Bordighera hospital, which would have guaranteed the reopening of the emergency room within 24 hours, as well as a strengthening of departments.

On Thursday 1 July, the governor of Liguria will meet the mayors in Ventimiglia and, depending on the outcome of the table, the directors do not rule out sensational actions. “It was a bolt from the blue – said the mayor of Bordighera, Vittorio Ingenito -. We all wonder what are the reasons why, if a preliminary contract was signed in September last year, then after the first pandemic wave, now this opportunity cannot materialize “.

Concern also on the part of the mayor of Ventimiglia, Gaetano Scullino: “We thought that, soon, there could be the signing of the contract with private individuals. It would be important for the private individual to come or to know from the Region and President Toti what the intention is for the Bordighera hospital. the governor and depending on what Toti will say, we are also willing to take sensational actions in order to safeguard health in our territory “.