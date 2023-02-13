The carabinieri of the Bordighera company, following an investigation, arrested a forty-two-year-old Italian resident in Ventimiglia, but who frequented all of western Liguria, in flagrante delicto for illegal possession of drugs. The man, with a specific history of drugs and already under house arrest, had been under observation for a few days, as he was suspected of having resumed his “business”. A few insights and a good glance were enough to seize the right moment to carry out a search of the home and find, not too well hidden, a package containing over one hundred grams of cocaine already divided into doses and ready to be sold to some area traders. A further search of the house made it possible to demonstrate how consolidated and fully operational the illicit activity was, leading to the discovery of a precision scale, material for “cutting” and packaging cocaine, and 1700 euros in cash. believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing.

The drug, the material and the money have been seized and now the man, locked up in prison in Sanremo, will have to answer for illegal possession of drugs, aggravated by the fact of having committed the crime while under house arrest. The validation hearing and the summary judgment will be held in the next few hours at the Court of Imperia.