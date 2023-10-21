Imperia – The sea returned a body this evening. It happened to Bordighera near the Kursaal nightclub. That shadow in the waves was spotted by some passers-by and the alarm led to the intervention of the firefighters and the police. The force of the sea, which is still considerable despite the passage of the disturbance, is making recovery operations complicated due to the strong undertow.

One of the hypotheses is that the body could be that of person who was swept away by the storm the other evening while he was fording the mouth of the Nervia stream between Ventimiglia and Camporosso. According to some witnesses, he was a migrant. Recovery operations are difficult due to the still rough seas. Then we will proceed with identification.