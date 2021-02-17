Federal officials carry out checks at some borders. Because of Corona, only those who are systemically relevant or who travel because of humanitarian emergencies are allowed in.

PINE FIELDS taz | The policewoman with the FFP2 mask over her mouth and nose and the warning trowel in her hand leans towards the driver. He lowered the window pane. “Servus, where are you going?” “Home to Ebersberg,” he says, it’s in the Munich area. He was only on the other side of the border, in Tyrol, for an hour. He shows the negative corona test – but he does not have the required entry registration. But you need that, even if you only jumped briefly from Bavaria at the border station Kiefersfelden to the other side, for example to neighboring Kufstein. The officer from the federal police told the man that he should drive under the white tent in the front right, there he could submit the application online.

There have been border controls in Germany again since the beginning of this week due to the spread of the partially mutated corona virus. And there are entry bans with a few exceptions. The borders between Bavaria and the Austrian Tyrol as well as the borders with the Czech Republic are monitored. In Tyrol the incidence value of 77 on Tuesday is relatively low compared to other Austrian federal states. But it is mainly the new, highly contagious South African Covid mutation that is spreading there. The Czech Republic, in turn, had an extremely high incidence of 509 on Tuesday. Both are currently considered virus mutation areas.

Rainer Scharf, spokesman for the Rosenheim Federal Police, leads through the control point. “We haven’t had massive traffic jams so far,” he says. The two lanes of the autobahn coming from Austria are divided – the left for trucks, the right for cars. “The respective officers on duty decide who is checked,” explains Scharf. Trucks from Germany are usually waved through. Many have the papers – the corona test and the entry form in hand and hold them up through the window. Like the truck driver from Hungary, whose truck bears the large lettering “Bestia negra” – “black beast”.

The driver of a powerful truck from Lithuania has no registration. He sits stoically in his place in the driver’s cab. The fall can take time. Spokesman Scharf makes it clear what is at stake now: “We don’t talk about what might be good reasons.” Only those who live there or who have to cross over because of urgent humanitarian cases, such as having their own child, are allowed to enter Germany. In addition, the truck freight traffic and people who are considered “systemically important”. These include health workers, kindergarten teachers and employees who are responsible for energy supply or transport. “It’s about everyone who is needed to maintain public order,” says Scharf.

“That is not systemically relevant”

Especially on the border with the Czech Republic, many companies complain that they cannot maintain operations without Czech staff. Often people work in shifts around the clock.

The organization of entry is to be simplified. On this Monday it was planned that the district offices would issue official certificates to the companies and employees as to whether they are “systemically relevant” or not by Wednesday. Those who have this certificate and the test are allowed to cross the border into Germany – all others are not. The issuing of such certificates could not be implemented so quickly, now the papers should be available from Friday.

Cars come with people from Krefeld, from Italy, from Poland. You have your papers with you. A group of three people is turned away anyway – the three of them wanted to get something professionally, they say. “That is not systemically relevant,” says police spokesman Scharf.

If you don’t leave the autobahn at all and want to continue from Kiefersfelden via the so-called Deutsche Eck then on the A8 to Salzburg, Austria, you won’t have any problems. You practically drive from Austria to Austria using a German motorway. Such drivers are allowed through.

Neighborhood upsets

20 to 30 police officers are always on duty in Kiefersfelden, around the clock, seven days a week. The test center right at the border post is a barrack operated by the Red Cross. On this day, Bundeswehr soldiers came to support for the first time. D.

he latest dispute between Austria and especially the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is not an issue here. But neighborly resentments keep coming up. Tyrolean politicians had loudly criticized the border controls. Bavaria rages when the Tyrolean side only lets trucks across the border in block processing, causing huge traffic jams that stretch far into the Bavarian Inn Valley. But now the A 93 is much emptier than usual in the morning during the week.

One would think that word of the new rules would have got around among commuting drivers. Not so with a woman from Basel in a black Range Rover. She has no test and no paper, but shows her passport and driver’s license. She now urgently needs to go to Munich for a business meeting. But discussing or groaning in annoyance is of no use here. The officers know that the woman will hardly come to Munich that day. Unlike a funeral director recently. He had a body in the car that was to find its final resting place in Germany. He was allowed to happen.