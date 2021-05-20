Borders The government will remove restrictions on border traffic from residents of the border communities between Finland and Norway

Otherwise, entry restrictions will continue until mid-June.

Government has decided that restrictions on border traffic will be lifted for residents of border communities between Finland and Norway.

Otherwise, the Government will continue to restrict entry until mid-June. According to the Government, the corona pandemic continues and sufficient measures to compensate for the restrictions are not yet in place. Therefore, both in order to prevent the spread of viral variants, internal border controls and restrictions on external border traffic will be continued.

Internal border traffic means traffic between Finland and other countries belonging to the Schengen area.