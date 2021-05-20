Thursday, May 20, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Borders The government will remove restrictions on border traffic from residents of the border communities between Finland and Norway

by admin
May 20, 2021
in World
0

Otherwise, entry restrictions will continue until mid-June.

Government has decided that restrictions on border traffic will be lifted for residents of border communities between Finland and Norway.

Otherwise, the Government will continue to restrict entry until mid-June. According to the Government, the corona pandemic continues and sufficient measures to compensate for the restrictions are not yet in place. Therefore, both in order to prevent the spread of viral variants, internal border controls and restrictions on external border traffic will be continued.

Internal border traffic means traffic between Finland and other countries belonging to the Schengen area.

.
#Borders #government #remove #restrictions #border #traffic #residents #border #communities #Finland #Norway

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The brothers in the shadow of Marie Curie, Salvador Dalí or Frida Kahlo come to light

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?