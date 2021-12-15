Borders HS data: The government is already deciding today to tighten border security

Those from outside the EU must continue to have a recent negative result from the corona test.

Government is scheduled to meet on Thursday to decide on tightening border security due to the very rapid spread of the coronavirus spreading around the world.

According to HS, at least the decision on external borders is on the table.

The Government is to amend the decree so that those coming from outside the EU and the Schengen area of ​​free movement must have a valid certificate valid for less than 48 hours before entering Finland that the passenger has received a negative result in the corona test.

This applies to passengers from Britain, China and the United States, among others. The regulation also applies to Finns, but Finns and those who live here permanently can always return to Finland.

The matter is being prepared by the Ministry of the Interior. It is not yet known how long the transition period for the introduction of the pre-test will be.

STM wants the new restriction to be introduced as soon as possible, but the tourism industry and the Border Guard want a transition period to prepare for the change.

Family- and the Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said on Tuesday in Yle’s evening newsthat Finland will introduce new restrictive measures at the borders due to the worsening of the coronavirus situation.

The Sote Ministerial Group, led by Kiuru, convened an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday due to the micron transformation at a very short notice and decided to recommend to the government to tighten border security.

The original proposal was made by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and the Ministry of the Interior, which have been preparing to tighten border security since the omicron transformation was observed a couple of weeks ago.

Government In addition to the decree, STM and the National Institute for Health and Welfare THL will soon issue a recommendation to all passengers that a pre-test should be performed before arriving in Finland.

In addition to this, Finns returning to Finland should also take a home test after they have arrived in Finland. This is a recommendation for the time being.

The Sote Ministerial Task Force will resume talks on Thursday.

THL’s proposal is that the regional administrations will carry out compulsory health checks for passengers from, for example, Denmark, Norway and the United Kingdom.

According to HS sources, Sweden was originally on the list, but is not currently on the list.

Ministerial Group is also reconsidering the need to speed up vaccination. Kiuru has suggested that NGOs, retired SOT professionals, community nurses and even the Defense Forces would also be involved in the vaccination.

The government is scheduled to meet next Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus situation. Then more measures are likely to be on the table.

STM has prepared for the introduction of the so-called emergency braking mechanism. The preparation has considered which measures will be introduced first and what their effects will be on health and the economy, among other things.