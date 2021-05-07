Borders Government to reconsider border regulations again next week – These issues make it difficult to require mandatory test certificates

It remains to be seen what model the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health intends to present for the corona certificates required at borders.

Government it is scheduled to negotiate once again on Wednesday next week whether passengers at the Finnish borders can be required to provide a certificate of negative coronavirus testing.

The matter has been in the woods since last fall, but lawmakers have not made the law.

The mayor of Helsinki has demanded the certificate most loudly Jan Vapaavuori (Coalition Party), Coalition Party and Business.

Free mountain has wondered, why it is impossible to require a certificate at the borders in Finland, even though this is done all over Europe. It is known that in no other European country was the burden of proof as difficult as in Finland.

Up to date The proof is that Finland intends to gradually open its borders in the summer, provided that the coronavirus situation does not worsen again. According to the plans, Travel would already be quite free in August-September.

Improving border health security is therefore urgent so that new virus variants cannot cross Finland again across borders.

Finland is likely to return to a system in which the criteria for entering Finland are different for those arriving from different countries depending on the coronavirus situation in the country of origin.

In the plans there is also a model that the arrival of business travelers is facilitated first so that they can only arrive via Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

My own question is the European Football Championships in St. Petersburg and several other cities starting in June. Thousands of Finns are leaving for St. Petersburg in June in particular. To this end, our own recommendations based on quarantine and testing are being prepared.

HS goes through the key issues that officials wrestled with as they once again considered a new law on border security.

Firstly, the bill must include credible legal and health justifications as to why the free movement of Schengen residents should be restricted. The Schengen area comprises 26 European countries.

In Finland, the constitutionality of laws is already monitored by the Parliamentary Constitution Committee at the drafting stage.

Elsewhere in Europe, there is no similar control, but the constitutionality of laws is clarified when it has become necessary, most often after the law has been in force for a long time.

Health and the National Institute for Welfare (THL) estimates in the fall that a pre-entry covid-19 test would reduce the risk of infection by about 10 to 20 percent.

You can also get the virus immediately after the test. In addition, counterfeiting of tests has proved to be quite common in Europe.

Another health safety issue is how comprehensively it can be checked that those coming to Finland have a reliable test certificate and who does it.

So should the law be credible?

The easiest would be if the existence of the certificate were already verified in the country of origin. However, Finnish law cannot force the border authorities of other countries.

In the autumn, it was considered whether it would be possible to force transport companies to inspect people’s health data without giving them regulatory rights.

There are models in place in Europe that do not explicitly oblige airlines to check certificates. Instead, they have to pay for the return journey of the passenger if they are transporting a person who does not have a certificate.

According to HS, the Border Guard favors this approach.

Finland is also considering a model in which the passenger himself has an incentive to obtain a certificate. The strictest way would be for a passenger to have to leave Finland immediately if he or she does not have to show a corona test certificate.

From here the following question arises: to what extent can people be checked at borders if transport companies do not do this in advance?

For example, the Port of Helsinki should have significantly more staff than normal if the accuracy of each passenger’s certificates is checked.

In Europe, the problem has been solved by random checks on certificates.

One of the planned measures to facilitate inspections would be that passengers should inform Finland when they will arrive and if they have a certificate.

In any case, a mere certificate obtained from abroad will hardly free up travel, but a new test would still be required in Finland, at least for those in Finland for a longer period of time.

Next the question is, what happens to people who have arrived at the Finnish border and do not have the required certificate?

On whose account will he be turned or tested in Finland? Will he be quarantined until the test result comes?

Does the Finnish state or the passengers pay the quarantine themselves? Does everyone have to come to the doctor to prescribe compulsory quarantine?

Finns and those living permanently in Finland are always free to enter Finland. Their return cannot be prevented even if they do not have certificates.

Legal reflection is still caused by whether Finland can even deny a Schengen citizen entry to the country if the citizen does not have a corona certificate.

If this is not the case, the burden of proof applies only to nationals of non-Schengen countries. These include the Americans and the British.

Discourse Finland’s lack of proof has been hot.

Some legal scholars and commentators have considered the issues raised by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) in particular to be exaggerated.

For example, HS the article states on March 14, according to legal scholars, the Constitution would not preclude the requirement of a negative pre – test certificate.

Director of STM Jari Keinänen defended in his long blog sayingthat the various options have been widely taken into account in the preparation.

HS: n according to the information, STM is already in the process of preparation, but it has still not been decided which of the models in preparation will be presented to the government.

The Ministry is still uncertain whether there is a model that is effective in terms of health safety but moderate in terms of border controls, and which also passes the Parliamentary Constitution Committee.