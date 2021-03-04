Borders Finland’s reply to the Commission’s letter of formal notice: border measures are not excessive

The Commission has criticized Finland for going too far. In Finland’s view, the measures are justified.

Brussels

Finland responded on Thursday with what the European Commission said last week too strict border measures. The 7-page reply letter received by HS has been signed by the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of the Interior Kirsi Pimiä. The letter is addressed to the Acting Director of the Commission’s Legal Department. to the Executive Director Salla Saastamoinen.

According to the Commission, the border measures for the six countries are stricter than recommended and hinder free movement. The Commission is particularly concerned about entry and exit bans. In addition to Finland, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Hungary and Sweden have received letters.

In response states that these restrictions are currently necessary to slow down the spread of the pandemic and in particular the spread of new viral variants. According to the letter, Finland’s decisions respect the obligations enshrined in the Constitution and respect human and fundamental rights binding on Finland.

“The current restrictions do not go beyond what is absolutely necessary to safeguard public health,” the letter says.

The letter reviews Finland’s general coronavirus situation and Finland’s general restrictive measures.

The letter also states that Finland is aware that the incidence rate underlying the current restrictions, 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, does not correspond to the current disease situation in Finland.

“However, we consider it justified to keep the limit value unchanged, as the disease situation is significantly worse in many EU / EEA countries than in Finland.”

The letter also warns that “a higher risk of infection from abroad could have serious consequences”.

The letter states that the Finnish government has submitted a proposal to Parliament for new border measures in order to waive wide-ranging restrictions. These actions are including mandatory corona tests.

Finland’s internal and external border restrictions are currently in force until 18 March.

In the Commission has previously been concerned about the continuation of Finland’s internal border controls. According to Commission sources, they no longer meet the Schengen criteria for the area of ​​free movement.

Finland has exceeded the six-month Schengen deadline, during which temporary checks can be used. The deadline was reached in mid-September. Finland has used the corona situation and the fact that compensatory measures have not been ready as grounds for the continuation of border measures.

In the Commission’s view, internal border controls should be an extreme measure in a situation that poses a serious threat to public security. In the case of Finland, the Commission considers that inspections are no longer necessary.

The Commission has hoped that the Member States will find a solution to their border measures as soon as possible. As a last resort, the Commission could initiate infringement proceedings and take the matter to the European Court of Justice.