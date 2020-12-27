Since the appearance of the variant of the coronavirus, the Japanese authorities had already made arrangements for people coming from the United Kingdom and South Africa. But a new step will be taken from Monday, December 28: apart from those residing in Japan, foreigners, whatever their origin, will be refused entry on Japanese soil until the end of January at least.

During a press conference, the Minister of Health explained that the new variant of the virus was already present on Japanese soil. Seven cases have so far been identified, including six people having stayed in Great Britain. “We must absolutely do everything to eliminate any possibility of spreading contamination in the country“, insisted Norihisa Tamura to justify these new, extremely strict measures.

For Japanese and foreigners residing in Japan returning from a stay abroad, the mandatory quarantine will also be reinstated as of Monday. Depending on the evolution of the health situation, these various precautionary measures may be extended if necessary.

Japan is currently in the middle of the third wave, much worse than the previous two with some 4,000 cases a day recently. Some hospitals in the country are starting to be saturated