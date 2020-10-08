The state border of Kyrgyzstan is closed for high-ranking officials, reports TASS with reference to the State Border Service (SBS) of the republic.

The department noted that a corresponding order was received, which was accepted for execution.

The SBS spokesman added that in connection with the parliamentary elections, the units have been serving in an enhanced mode since September 24.

Earlier, the commandant of Bishkek, Kursan Asanov, acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, said that Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev fled during the riots. He noted that his whereabouts are unknown and they do not intend to search for him.

Let us remind you that on October 5, riots broke out in Kyrgyzstan due to disagreement with the results of the parliamentary elections. According to the latest data, more than a thousand people were injured as a result of the riots. A tense situation remains in the republic, the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan have suspended financial operations.