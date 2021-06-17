Borders Belarus hosts migrants from Iraq to Lithuania: This is just the beginning, Lithuanian Foreign Minister and Interior Minister tell HS

Lithuania needs advice from countries with previous experience of turning people into a means of hybrid warfare.

After Lithuania has surprisingly begun to flow migrants from the Middle East through Belarus. The situation is just beginning and could worsen quickly, says the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabriel Landsbergis To Helsingin Sanomat.

According to Lithuania, Belarus has turned people and their movements into weapons in hybrid warfare against EU countries.

By Wednesday, Lithuania had apprehended 392 migrants arriving from Belarus.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis says the situation at the border is under control, at least for the time being.

“So far, the situation is still under control, but we can’t know how long,” he tells HS in a phone interview from Vilnius.

“Belarus has considerable capacity, so the situation could get worse. We interpret this as just the beginning. ”

Immigrants the number has multiplied since last year, says the Lithuanian Minister of the Interior Agnė Bilotaitė.

“This year’s figure is almost five times that of last year. In 2020, there were 74 similar cases, ”he tells HS in an email interview.

“According to our information, the Belarusian capital, Minsk, may have up to 1,500 migrants waiting to enter the EU without permission.”

Belarus has ruled arbitrarily for decades Alexander Lukashenko presented a direct threat to the EU in May.

“We stopped migrants and drugs – now you have to catch them yourself and treat them,” he said on May 26th.

Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis attended a meeting of the Lithuanian Foreign Policy Coordination Council at a distance.

According to Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė, there may be up to one and a half thousand migrants in Minsk waiting to join the EU.

In the background is the coup d’état of the Lukashenko regime, in which its authorities mistakenly landed a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius via the country’s airspace and arrested an opposition journalist on the flight Raman Pratasevich.

The appeal of the Lukashenko regime was called state terrorism. The European Union and the United States have declared a ban on airspace in Belarus and banned local airlines, led by Belavia, from using their airports.

Iraqis soon began to arrive on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. Iraqis automatically obtain a visa when obtaining their travel through the Belarusian state travel agency Chentrkurort.

Iraqis will be received in Minsk. After that, they will be helped on the border between Belarus and Lithuania, from where the Belarusian border guards will still help them across the border to the Lithuanian side.

According to the Lithuanian Border Guard, they will be able to prove that Belarusian border guards are helping Iraqis find unauthorized border crossings and wiping out the footprints left by migrants.

Situation has also been familiar to Finland for more than five years. Finland has a long land border with Russia, while Lithuania has a long border with Belarus. Both borders are the EU’s external borders.

In the winter of 2016 Immigrants from Russia who started staying in Russia at the Salla and Raja-Joosep border stations began to arrive in scrapped cars and even bicycles. Russia had stopped following the previous practice, in which it closely checked the conditions of people leaving for entry into the destination country.

Read more: HS followed the torment of refugees in Russia – the desire to enter Finland to live in the cold of Kantalahti

The matter was intervened in Moscow by a visit to the Interior Minister Petteri Orpo than the Prime Minister Juha Sipilä.

Prime Minister of Sipilä and Russia Dmitry Medvedev At a press conference held at the end of the meeting, Medvedev was still chanting about the refugee crisis in Finland in autumn 2015, recalling that only a thousand immigrants had come across the eastern border, but more than 30,000 from the western border.

The situation calmed down only after the president Sauli Niinistö had met Medvedev. A couple of weeks after their meeting with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin ordered the FSB, the agency responsible for border control, to tighten border controls.

Next in Niinistö said Dagens Nyheter and Hufvudstadsbladetin in the interview that the diversion of migrants did not happen by accident from the Russian administration. Russia wanted to get the message across.

Now the message is conveyed by Lukashenko of Belarus.

Lithuanian border guards Gintaras Dicevicius and Tomas Tracevicius monitored the border with thermal binoculars near Adutiskis in Lithuania on Tuesday.

Lithuanian border guards Gintaras Dicevicius and Tomas Tracevicius near Adutiskis in Lithuania on Tuesday.

Lithuania and the Belarusian border has not been controlled all the way before, so it is easy to cross it. Now the Lithuanian Ministry of the Interior has requested additional money to strengthen border control.

Interior Minister Bilotaitė says that at the border with Belarus, the people of the voluntary national defense organization are patrolling in support of the border guards. Two temporary accommodations have been set up for the arrivals in addition to being housed in two completed buildings.

Foreign Minister Landsbergis is fairly familiar with Finland’s situation at the northern border posts in 2016. At that time, Finland was able to negotiate with Russia.

“But Belarus is acting irrationally. We are now talking about a state that thought it was a viable idea to intercept a passenger plane to arrest one opposition figure. ”

Still, Russia may play a role in the background this time as well.

“They already did the same with illegal immigrants for you and Norway. Tried, and learned. Now they have finalized the use of this method as a weapon in hybrid warfare, ”Landsbergis says.

“In Moscow, this idea was born. Now they have just sold their ideas to Belarus. ”

Major some Iraqis arriving in Lithuania from Belarus travel by air to Minsk, Belarus, via Istanbul International Airport. According to Interior Minister Bilotaitė, migrants arrive in Lithuania on certain days that have connections with flights arriving from Baghdad, Iraq.

“Many of the migrants stay in Lithuania, but some in other European countries,” Bilotaitė says.

Belarus also has a land border with Poland and Latvia. According to Bilotaitė, the migration problem also affects Poland, but it is still small compared to Lithuania, says Landsbergis.

“But the situation can change.”

Gabrielius Landsbergis met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday. After the meeting, it was the turn of the HS to be interviewed.

He intends to raise the issue at the Council of Europe’s Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Monday.

“By the way, Belarus is one of the main themes of the meeting.”

The situation is also affected by Lithuania’s own policy, says Landsbergis.

“We offer security to the Belarusian opposition. For this reason, we ourselves have also become the target of one method of hybrid warfare. ”

Landsbergis is a former Member of the European Parliament. With regard to the situation in Belarus, he speaks at length about the EU’s common values, such as democracy and human rights, which Lithuania seeks to protect.

“I would like Europe to show that Belarus is not doing the right thing in this matter.”

Landsbergis warmly praises the show of solidarity. But Lithuania also needs concrete help.

“We need advice and help from those who have experienced the same.”

This also applies to the flow of migrants, which is new to Lithuania.

“We also have no experience in receiving migratory flows as a first country of arrival. That, too, is new to us, and we need the advice of our more experienced ones as well. ”

Belarus is not a problem for Lithuania alone, reminds Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė.

“Dictator Lukashenko is a Europe-wide problem. The organization of migratory flows while blocking humanitarian routes is a pathetic policy of revenge against both Lukashenko’s own state and those countries that support their opposition and support democratic change in Belarus.”