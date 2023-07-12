The movie of borderlands wrapped principal photography in June 2021. Now, two years later and after reshoots and rewrites, the co-writer and co-creator of The Last of UsCraig Mazin, has apparently decided that he doesn’t want his name associated with the upcoming film, which has no release date or trailer yet.

First announced in 2015, the film by borderlands it took years to secure a director and begin shooting. Based on the popular franchise RPG first person shooter and science fiction developed by Gearbox, borderlands it finally began filming in 2021 with an all-star cast that included Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

In June 2021, shortly after filming wrapped, we got our first look at the cast in their respective characters. Yet two years later, that’s pretty much all we’ve seen. It is not a good sign! In January 2023, things took a turn for the worse when it was confirmed that the film would receive reshoots under the direction of Tim Miller. A new writer, Zak Olkewicz, was also hired to help write new pages for Miller. And now it looks like the film’s original co-writer, Craig Mazin, doesn’t want his name associated with this movie adaptation at all.

As reported by World of Reel and confirmed by the Writers Guild website, the writers currently credited on the film by borderlands They are Eli Roth and Joe Crombie, a pseudonym for Craig Mazin. This is similar to how, in the past, directors working on a film they didn’t like or didn’t want their name attached to would choose to use the popular pseudonym Alan Smithee. Therefore, it is highly likely that Mazin is doing the same and choosing to omit his name in order to receive a fictional credit in order to no longer be associated with the upcoming film adaptation.

Mazin rose to fame writing comedies, with screenplay credits such as Scary Movie II and The Hangover Part II. However, more recently he has made a name for himself in the prestige drama realm, directing the acclaimed series Chernobyl of HBO before working on the television adaptation of The Last of Us.

The movie of borderlands It’s a Disaster World of Reel reports that, in addition to Mazin, Roth and Olkewicz, a long list of other writers have worked on the script for the film. borderlandsincluding Aaron Berg, Oren Uziel, Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Chris Bremner, Gary Ross and Sam Levinson, creator of the idol.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: If this comes out, it’s going to be lousy, don’t expect anything friends. There will be another opportunity to see your favorite game adapted into a movie.