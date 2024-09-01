Gearbox Software, on the occasion of PAX West 2024, shared new information about Borderlands 4which was announced at the last gamescom 2024. Within the framework of this new convention, new conceptual art was revealed, and in passing, details of the work with the Vault Hunters.

Yes, the main characters of this adventure and the information is from Graeme Timmins, who is the creative director of this video game. He touched on several themes related to these characters.

The first thing that is confirmed is that there will be four fighters who will appear in Borderlands 4. According to Timmins ‘When we’re looking at Vault Hunters, the first thing we always try to consider is ‘what are some core promises and fantasies that players might have that we want to explore?’.

We Recommend: Review: Borderlands reminds us that adaptations can go very wrong and Cate Blanchett can do very well.

That’s the design process Gearbox Software typically follows when creating them, and this creative continued talking about it.

Fountain: Gearbox Software.

Graeme Timmins pointed out that the idea when creating them is to maintain a balance between complex and easy systems. He then highlighted ‘just like our first-person side, where we’re always looking to expand and add depth…’.

Timmins added ‘[…]We’re doing that on the RPG side, but we don’t want to do it at the expense of complexity.’. That is the process they are currently following with the development of Borderlands 4.

This designer ended his participation in the PAX West 2024 panel saying ‘I always look at our characters and try to understand, between their action skills, how much management could happen when you press the assigned button’.

Fountain: Gearbox Software.

In addition to this information, a theory emerged that recently released concept art could relate to a ‘secret alien treasure’ that is part of the history of Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 It will be released in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and we also have more information on videos in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.