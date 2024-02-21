Anticipation is growing exponentially among film and video game fans for the upcoming release of 'Borderlands', the live-action adaptation of the famous game. Directed by Eli Roth and starring Cate Blanchett, this film promises to bring the vibrant aesthetics and characteristic humor of the video game to the big screen. With a trailer that leaves fans counting the days, 'Borderlands' is positioned as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The film, which will be released in August 2024, captures the essence of the Borderlands universe and brings together a renowned cast. With Blanchet in the lead, playing the enigmatic Lilith, the film promises a perfect mix of action, humor and drama. 'Borderlands' not only seeks to satisfy fans of the game, but also aims to attract new fans with its accessible narrative and spectacular action sequences.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Borderlands' live action: Cate Blanchett surprises in the first look as the redhead Lilith

'Borderlands' live action trailer

When is 'Borderlands', the movie, released in Peru?

Its official premiere will be in the United States, on August 9, 2024; At the moment, the date for Latin America or Peru has not been announced. Cate Blanchett, winner of two Oscars, becomes a brave dystopian figure in 'Borderlands', the film version of the famous Gearbox video game. Under the direction of Eli Roth, this film aspires to emulate the mix of action and deep story that characterizes the game.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Lilo and Stitch' live action: the first images of the Disney characters are filtered

Where can I see 'Borderlands', the movie?

'Borderlands', for the moment, will only be available in movie theaters, as soon as its official release date in Latin America is known. The first look that the film presented yesterday shows meticulous care in the representation of the characters. The transformation of Blanchet In the emblematic Lilith she does not go unnoticed, highlighting a notable fidelity to the original appearance of her character.

YOU CAN SEE: Nicolas Cage could be Spider-Man Noir in Prime Video's live-action series

How did the actors decide to join the film 'Borderlands'?

The cast members were motivated by different reasons to join the film. In the case of Blanchet, his previous relationship with the director was decisive, since they had collaborated on 'The House with a Clock in its Walls' (2018). Roth was convinced that she was the perfect choice for the role. For Jamie Lee Curtis, The insistence of her daughter, an avid gamer and Borderlands fan, was a decisive factor that led her to accept the project. IGN also shares details about the choice of Black, noting that his participation in various video game adaptations in recent years was a key factor. In 2012, Black met the CEO of Gearbox during the E3 convention, where Pitchford committed him to voice Claptrap in case an adaptation was made.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Moana' will have live action! Dwayne Johnson confirmed adaptation and announces that he will play Maui

What is the cast of 'Borderlands', the movie?

Jamie Lee Curtis – Dr. Tannis Cate

Blanchet – Lilith

Ariana Greenblatt – Tiny Tina

Kevin Hart – Roland

Edgar Ramirez – Atlas

Florian Munteanu – Krieg

Jack Black – Claptrap

'Borderlands' premieres in the United States on August 9, 2024. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#39Borderlands39 #trailer #release #date #live #action #Cate #Blanchett