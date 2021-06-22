Its director, Eli Roth, seeks to offer this film a good entry point for those unfamiliar with the franchise.

By Axel García / Updated June 22, 2021, 23:47

News about the movie Borderlands They emerged just a few days ago in full E3 2021, where we learned about the progress that the filming was taking. Well, just today, we have learned that the recordings They are over, receiving the added surprise of a first glimpse of the Claptrap, which will appear on this tape.

The film does not have a release date yet.The team led by Eli roth, director of the film, concluded the filming of the Borderlands feature film with the first photo of the robot, Claptrap. Coming to life thanks to the voice of Jack black, this character will appear along with several protagonists that we have been discovering throughout the saga. As shown in a photo – carrying the message “That’s a Wrap!”– and not on video, we still don’t know what the character will look like when in motion.

While the Borderlands video games focus on the insanities of Tiny Tina, this movie will serve, according to Eli Roth, as a good starting point for those who do not know the story told in the different installments of the series. The plot of the tape is as follows: Lilith travel to Pandora, in search of the lost daughter of Atlas. However, she will not be alone, as she will join forces with other characters recognized Borderlands players, and together they will fight any obstacle that comes their way.

Do you think Borderlands will work on the big screen? We still don’t know the release date of the movie, but don’t take your eye off by the time the first trailer comes out.

