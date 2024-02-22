It is finally available Borderlands trailerThe movie inspired by Gearbox video games. After seeing the first images and a very short teaser, it's now time to see a complete video lasting almost three minutes.

In the film we will find high-level names, starting with Cate BlanchettKevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The trailer sees Lilith (Cate Blanchet) accompanied by other famous characters from the series (including the beloved and hated Claptrap, voiced by Jack Black), who explores Pandora in search of Atlas's lost daughter. The video is a mix of action scenes that allow us to experience the atmosphere of the planet.