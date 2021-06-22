Borderlands, the movie, seems to have come to the conclusion of the shooting, at least as reported by Claptrap, which in an image shows a take that says “That’s a Wrap!”, or “We’re done”, or something like that.

It seems a bit early, considering that only a few days ago there was talk of a film shot for 2/3, but perhaps the latest news was not completely updated, or the message reported by Claptrap is not exactly truthful, in any case the filming is only part of the lengthy production process for a film of this caliber.

Borderlands, the movie: Claptrap is shown in the first image

However, it could mean that we may soon see a trailer or some video material on the Borderlands film, since at the moment we have seen practically only a first photo with the full cast but in which only the silhouettes of the characters were seen.

There production he will have to continue with the application of special effects, rendering, editing and so on, so the wait is still quite long before reaching the end of the work. In any case, at this point there is certainly no going back and we can’t wait to find out more about what this particular production consists of.

However, Eli Roth’s film has a cast truly impressive, which we remember in the list below: