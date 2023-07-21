The release date has been announced Borderlands movie. It will arrive in cinemas on August 9, 2024which is just over a year from now.

The news came first at Comic-Con 2023 in San Diego, where unfortunately no trailers or images of the film were presented, and later confirmed by the series’ Twitter profile.

The film is directed by Eli Roth who, in addition to being a director, is also a co-writer of the film together with Joe Crombie. Also on the team are Ari Arad, Avi Arad and Erik Feig.