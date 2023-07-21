The release date has been announced Borderlands movie. It will arrive in cinemas on August 9, 2024which is just over a year from now.
The news came first at Comic-Con 2023 in San Diego, where unfortunately no trailers or images of the film were presented, and later confirmed by the series’ Twitter profile.
The film is directed by Eli Roth who, in addition to being a director, is also a co-writer of the film together with Joe Crombie. Also on the team are Ari Arad, Avi Arad and Erik Feig.
Borderlands movie cast and plot
According to the first details, in the film we will see some historical characters of Borderlands, but in the context of a original story.
The protagonist of the film is the notorious treasure hunter with a mysterious past Lilith (Cate Blanchett), who reluctantly returns to her home planet, Pandora, to find the missing daughter of the disreputable Atlas (Edgar Ramirez). In doing so she will form an alliance with her: Roland (Kevin Hart), once a respected soldier, now seeking redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a wild pre-teen with a passion for explosions; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), the girl’s protective muscle; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), a scientist who has seen it all; Claptrap (Jack Black), a know-it-all robot.
This group of unlikely heroes will have to join forces and face alien monsters and bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to an unimaginable power that could decide the fate of the universe.
