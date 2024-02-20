First published teaser trailer official movie by Borderlandswhich announces the arrival of the first trailer complete for tomorrow February 21, 2024, which should show extensive sequences of the film.
The teaser itself shows some characters, including the inevitable one Claptrap. Let's see it:
The Borderlands film was directed by Eli Roth and is obviously based on the video game series by Gearbox Software. The cast includes: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Synopsis
Lilith (Blanchett), a notorious treasure hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet Pandora in search of the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the most powerful SOB in the universe. During her adventure, she forms an unexpected alliance with an unlikely group of outcasts: Roland (Hart), a soldier seeking redemption; the wild Tiny Tina (Greenblatt) and her bodyguard Krieg (Munteanu); scientist Tannis (Curtis) and Claptrap (Black). Will this group of unlikely heroes find the missing girl?
