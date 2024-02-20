First published teaser trailer official movie by Borderlandswhich announces the arrival of the first trailer complete for tomorrow February 21, 2024, which should show extensive sequences of the film.

The teaser itself shows some characters, including the inevitable one Claptrap. Let's see it:

The Borderlands film was directed by Eli Roth and is obviously based on the video game series by Gearbox Software. The cast includes: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis.