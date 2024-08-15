With the unfortunate reception that the film has had Borderlands It seems almost impossible for Lionsgate to get a sequel. Although there is no news of such a thing, at least one of the actors in this film was hoping for a prequel based on his character.

That’s what Florian Munteanu, who plays Krieg in this film, a recurring character in the video game series created by Gearbox Software, revealed in a brief interview.

When asked if he was interested in a prequel to Borderlands Focused on Krieg, Munteanu responded ‘100%’. To the above, he added ‘The prequel would be something that I would really, really love to do, just because there’s so much left to tell in the story, right?’.

Then he highlighted ‘I, as a fan personally, would like to know why he is the way he is, what kind of things happened to him?’The project itself sounds interesting to fans.

Florian Munteanu highlighted ‘And if you know the games, then you’re familiar with split personality and everything that comes with that, and that’s really something I’d like to explore.’Unfortunately, this actor’s idea of ​​a prequel to Borderlands for now it’s just a dream.

Especially since the original film was not only panned by critics, but also received terribly by audiences worldwide.

It hasn’t even been able to recoup what it cost, which is around $140 to $150 million if we take into account what was spent on its promotion. Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox Software, preferred to suggest again that a next installment of Borderlands is on the way to talk about this film.

Lionsgate also shared that the film’s performance was not what they expected, and although their expectations were low, it actually turned out worse.

With details from ComicBook. Apart from Borderlands We have more information about cinema at TierraGamer.