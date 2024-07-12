The new Behind the scenes of the Borderlands movie offers an interesting look at the film, also through the words of Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Hart, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu and director Eli Roth.

Coming out in Italian cinemas on August 7th, Borderlands will bring to the screen the characters and settings of the famous series by Gearbox Software, represented in the film through the events of a sort of dysfunctional family.

“When I was directing Borderlands I was fortunate to have the creators of the game by my side, walking me through years and years of lore,” Roth explained, as cast members talked about how the film blends humor, spectacular action and brilliant characters.