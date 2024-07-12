The new Behind the scenes of the Borderlands movie offers an interesting look at the film, also through the words of Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Hart, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu and director Eli Roth.
Coming out in Italian cinemas on August 7th, Borderlands will bring to the screen the characters and settings of the famous series by Gearbox Software, represented in the film through the events of a sort of dysfunctional family.
“When I was directing Borderlands I was fortunate to have the creators of the game by my side, walking me through years and years of lore,” Roth explained, as cast members talked about how the film blends humor, spectacular action and brilliant characters.
A few days ago Cate Blanchett explained why she decided to act in the Borderlands movie, revealing that she wanted to take on such a challenge and that she even bought a PS5 for try the games of the sagaalbeit without much success.
The Borderlands Plot tells the story of Lilith (Cate Blanchett), a treasure hunter with a mysterious past who returns to the planet of Pandora to complete a mission and there decides to team up with Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu) and Claptrap (Jack Black).
This unusual team must find and protect a missing girl, but to succeed in their mission, the characters will have to face hordes of bandits and alien monsters with decidedly less than peaceful intentions, as can also be seen in these spectacular sequences.
#Borderlands #Movie #Takes #Scenes #Cate #Blanchett #Jamie #Lee #Curtis
Leave a Reply