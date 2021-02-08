Gearbox’s Borderlands movie continues to hoover up an unlikely roster of Hollywood talent, this time with the news that Jamie Lee Curtis has officially signed on to star in a key role.

A film adaptation of Gearbox’s popular post-apocalyptic comedy shooter was first floated all the way back in 2015, but it wasn’t until last year that the cogs started turning in earnest – with the surprise announcement that Hostel director Eli Roth would be at the helm.

More unexpected still was the news, arriving last May, that Oscar winner Cate Blanchett (who starred in Roth’s 2018 adaptation of The House with a Clock in its Walls) would be taking a leading role in the Borderlands movie as Lilith, described as a ” siren and legendary thief equipped with magical skills “.

Blanchett’s casting was quickly followed by confirmation that Jumanji star Kevin Hart had joined the Borderlands cast as soldier Roland, and now Gearbox has word that Jamie Lee Curtis – whose illustrious career has seen remarkable turns in everything from Halloween to acclaimed 2019 mystery Knives Out – will star as Pandoran archaeologist Tannis.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Tannis as seen in Borderlands 3.

The Hollywood Reporter shares a little more on how Curtis ‘character will fit into the movie version of Borderlands’ world, explaining she “might have the key to finding the vault, but [her] complicated history with Lilith isn’t going to help. “

Roth will be directing the Borderlands movie from a script by Craig Mazin (creator of TV series Chernobyl), with Avi Arad and Ari Arad producing alongside Erik Feig. There’s no release date for the adaptation just yet, but filming is expected to begin in Hungary soon.