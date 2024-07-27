The Boss of Gearbox Randy Pitchford spoke about the studio’s ambitions in an interview with GamesRadar+. While its flagship series has only just begun to dip its toes into the world of cinema, Pitchford is confident that Gearbox will be able to announce a second Borderlands movie before too long.

The Borderlands live action movie It’s coming soon, but someone is already thinking about a following although nothing is confirmed for now.

Pitchford’s words

The man says that the announcement could come “before the end of the year. We’ll see. Maybe sooner,” he added, “I have the biggest and best team I’ve ever had working on a product that we know is exactly what our fans want from us, so I’m very, very excited. I can’t wait to talk about it! I wish I could give away more right now because we have so much to say!”

The film features a all star castincluding Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Jack Black as Claptrap, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, and Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina.

It’s hard to say what direction new films might gobut the Borderlands saga is huge and there is a lot of lore and a lot of characters that could get their own space in future films. We’ll just have to wait.

Finally, we point out that Cate Blanchett explained why she decided to act in the Borderlands movie and talked about her relationship with the games.