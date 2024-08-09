When asked, the CEO of Take-Two specified that in any case the film’s box office receipts will have no impact on Take-Two or the Borderlands franchise, regardless of how things turn out.

“The intellectual property that the film is based on is phenomenal, the cast is amazing and I think it has an incredible look and feel – let’s see what viewers say,” Zelnick said.

Give the Borderlands Movie a Chance: Take-Two CEO Asks Strauss Zelnick, saying that a lot of people worked hard on this project and that it is a surprisingly faithful transposition of the game.

And how will things go?

Critical side, for now the project is a disaster: The Borderlands movie has a 3% on RottenTomatoes, with a single positive or near-positive review, and our Borderlands review also gave it a negative rating.

Cate Blanchett in Borderlands

After that, as Zelnick rightly says, We’ll have to see how the public reacts.who sometimes expresses opinions that are clearly in contrast with the press and could surprise us this time too, perhaps leading to an unexpected success at the box office.

Borderlands has been out in theaters for two days, but it won’t be until the beginning of the week that we’ll get a real idea of How did the debut weekend go?and whether or not the figures will be in line with the producers’ expectations.

Meanwhile, Randy Pitchford has directly and explicitly confirmed Borderlands 4, although there was little doubt that the saga would see the release of a new chapterespecially after the excellent numbers achieved by Borderlands 3.