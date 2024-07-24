We are now close to the launch of the Borderlands Movie in movie theaters, with exit scheduled for August 7, 2024 in Italy (August 9 in the USA), and Lionsgate takes advantage of this moment to release a spectacular “final trailer” of the film.

Directed by Eli Roth, Borderlands seems to be a fairly faithful adaptation of the Gearbox game, at least in terms of atmosphere and general characterization. history takes us to the planet Pandora, the most chaotic in its Galaxy, where a series of rather bizarre characters find themselves, for different reasons, taking part in a shared adventure.

The new trailer doesn’t reveal a whole lot of the film’s plot, but it does provide another look at how the various characters were developed, as well as some dialogue and some action scenes, and at least gets us into the mood.