We are now close to the launch of the Borderlands Movie in movie theaters, with exit scheduled for August 7, 2024 in Italy (August 9 in the USA), and Lionsgate takes advantage of this moment to release a spectacular “final trailer” of the film.
Directed by Eli Roth, Borderlands seems to be a fairly faithful adaptation of the Gearbox game, at least in terms of atmosphere and general characterization. history takes us to the planet Pandora, the most chaotic in its Galaxy, where a series of rather bizarre characters find themselves, for different reasons, taking part in a shared adventure.
The new trailer doesn’t reveal a whole lot of the film’s plot, but it does provide another look at how the various characters were developed, as well as some dialogue and some action scenes, and at least gets us into the mood.
Cast and story elements
Mysterious bounty hunter Lilith (Cate Blanchett) is forced to return to Pandora to find Atlas’ (Edgar Ramírez) missing daughter.
Since it is a rather complex mission, he finds himself assembling a team made up of peculiar characters: inside we find the mercenary Roland (Kevin Hart), the young explosives lover Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), her little protector Krieg (Florian Munteanu), the mad scientist Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis) and finally the robot Claptrap (Jack Black), a sort of icon for the video game series.
From the initial objective, the adventure then moves into a sort of treasure hunt, after discovering that on Pandora there is a precious relic hidden inside a crypt, which makes the question of considerable importance.
In the past few days we saw a behind the scenes with Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis and a “full trailer” earlier this year.
