According to Eli Roth, the film’s director, this film will serve as an excellent entry point for those unfamiliar with the franchise.

News about the movie Borderlands They emerged just a few days ago, where we learned about the progress that the filming was taking. Well just today, we know that the recordings They are over, and the added surprise was a first glimpse of the Claptrap that will appear on this tape.

The film does not have a release date yet.The team led by Eli roth, director of the film, concluded the filming of the Borderlands feature film with the first photo of the robot, Claptrap. Coming to life thanks to the voice of Jack black, this character will appear along with several protagonists that we have seen throughout the saga. As shown in a photo – carrying the message “That’s a Wrap!”– and not on video, we still don’t know what the character will look like when in motion.

While the Borderlands titles focus on the insanities of Tiny Tina, this movie will serve, according to Eli Roth, as a good starting point for those who do not know the story told in the games of the saga. The plot of the tape is as follows: Lilith travel to Pandora, in search of the lost daughter of Atlas. However, she will not be alone, as she will join forces with other characters recognized Borderlands players, and together they will fight any obstacle that comes their way.

Do you think Borderlands will work on the big screen? We still don’t know the release date of the movie, but don’t take your eye off by the time the first trailer comes out.

