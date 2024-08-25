The movie of Borderlands continues to be a hot topic. Unfortunately, the film is not in the news for anything positive. During its second weekend, this adaptation has seen a drop in revenue and attendance, reaching the point of being considered the worst of the year, which is why the decision has been made to bring this film to digital platforms as soon as possible.

According to Forbes, the movie of Borderlands grossed just $2.35 million in the United States during its second weekend, which represents a 72% drop. This marks the biggest decline of the year for the film in this country. So far, the film has earned just over $21.3 million worldwide. This is why Lionsgate has been forced to bring this adaptation to digital services at the end of the month.

The movie of Borderlands It will arrive on digital platforms for purchase and rental on August 30th. That is, one month before its release in theaters. Although it is currently unknown when it will arrive on services such as Netflix, it seems that this is also just a matter of time.

We remind you that the movie Borderlands still in theaters, although it seems that not for long. In related topics, you can check out the revelation of Borderlands 4 Here, too, is how this adaptation fared in its opening weekend at the box office.

Via: Forbes