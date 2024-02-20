'Borderlands' is an action-shooter video game franchise. It takes place in space western, science fiction fantasy style environments. It was created by Gearbox Software. This famous program, which announced its live action in 2015, has finally released its first look, with the interpretation of great actors.

Cate Blanchett surprised 'Borderlands' fans after looking identical to the main character of the video game. Although at first Blachett's presence as Lilith was not very well received by fans, after this first look, she put an end to all the negative comments.

First look at 'Borderlands'

What is Cate Blanchett's role in 'Borderlands'?

Cate Blanchettin 'Borderlands', plays Lilith, the bounty hunter. The actress wears a suit that is tight to her body and has short red hair. Likewise, in the small glimpse she appears perfectly handling a gun in a world and battling a dragon.

What is 'Borderlands' about?

'Borderlands' narrates the story of Lilith, an exile with extraordinary abilities who embarks on a crucial mission in the world of Pandora. Accompanied by a motley crew of outcasts, including ex-soldier Roland (played by Kevin Hart), young demolition expert Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), his bodyguard Krieg (Florian Munteanu), scientist Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the robot Claptrap (voiced by Jack Black), Lilith seeks to rescue the daughter of the tycoon Atlas. This mission will not only pit them against alien creatures and bandits, but will also test their collective strength and ability to fight for something bigger than themselves.

When is 'Borderlands' released?

The executive producer of the liv action told an American magazine that both fans of the game and those who are entering the universe of the franchise for the first time will be able to fully enjoy the story. Pitchford stressed that it is a very entertaining film. The release is scheduled for August 9, 2024 in theaters in the United States.

The official trailer for 'Borderlands' will be out on February 21. In an interview with IGN, Roth's vision is supported by Randy Pitchford, who is the director of the video game studio and also serves as executive producer. The filmmaker has been given great creative freedom to bring the universe to the big screen.

Cast of 'Borderlands'

Cate Blanchett as Lilith

Kevin Hart as Roland

Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina

Florian Munteanu as Krieg

Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis

Jack Black as Claptrap (voice)