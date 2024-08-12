Borderlands Movie Box Office Confirms Flop not only among critics but also among the public: the film directed by Eli Roth, based on the famous series by Gearbox Software, had a mediocre debut to say the least.

In fact, we are talking about just $16.5 million internationally, of which 8.8 million in the American market and 7.7 million abroad: results well below expectations, although the press response was quite clear.

While approximately 60% of Borderlands’ production costs were covered by international pre-saleswe are faced with a disastrous situation for a project that cost something like 115 million dollars, to which must be added 30 million between marketing and distribution.

It remains to be seen whether criticism has had a decisive influence on this outcome, but the 10% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes It says a lot about the opinion that international newspapers have expressed regarding this transposition.