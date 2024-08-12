Borderlands Movie Box Office Confirms Flop not only among critics but also among the public: the film directed by Eli Roth, based on the famous series by Gearbox Software, had a mediocre debut to say the least.
In fact, we are talking about just $16.5 million internationally, of which 8.8 million in the American market and 7.7 million abroad: results well below expectations, although the press response was quite clear.
While approximately 60% of Borderlands’ production costs were covered by international pre-saleswe are faced with a disastrous situation for a project that cost something like 115 million dollars, to which must be added 30 million between marketing and distribution.
It remains to be seen whether criticism has had a decisive influence on this outcome, but the 10% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes It says a lot about the opinion that international newspapers have expressed regarding this transposition.
No cinematic future for Borderlands?
Unless a miracle happens, perhaps with an unexpected success once it arrives on streaming platforms (which has actually happened on several occasions, see The Marvels), It’s hard to imagine any cinematic future for Borderlands.while the video game series will obviously continue.
By the way, have you read our review of the Borderlands movie?
#Borderlands #flop #film #recorded #embarrassing #box #office #returns #debut
Leave a Reply