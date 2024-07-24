We are just a few weeks away from the release of the movie Borderlands. For this reason, Lionsgate Pictures has just released a final trailer for it. This promises that all the madness of the games will not be missing in this film adaptation.

The trailer doesn’t waste much time explaining the story we can expect. Rather, it immediately starts with the madness of Borderlands and doesn’t stop at all. Although we do have some small dialogues that already point to a plot that fans of the games will recognize.

Just like the games, it seems that we will have a journey of the protagonists to find the mythical Pandora’s vault, but with some changes. To start, they combine characters from the first two games. Plus it looks like Tiny Tina will be the key to opening it this time.

Borderlands hits theaters on August 9, when we’ll find out if it joins the growing ranks of great video game adaptations. Although it looks somewhat promising, we still have our reservations due to some behind-the-scenes situations. Do you have faith in him?

What has been said about the Borderlands movie?

The movie of Borderlands It is a production of Lionsgate Pictures Directed by Eli Rothwho gave us Hostel. Its script was written by Craig Mazin who also gave us the adaptation of The Last of Us which became a hit for HBO in 2023.

While this sounds promising, it was also revealed that the film underwent extensive reshoots. These added several changes to the story that led the screenwriter to request that his name be removed from the credits. This is certainly worrying, so expectations are 50-50. Hopefully it will turn out to be a good product despite the changes.

