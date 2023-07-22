Borderlands EchoVision Live it’s the new one interactive series created by Genvid Entertainment, the creators of Silent Hill: Ascension. The show was announced by the team during San Diego Comic-Con.

A few days after the behind-the-scenes video dedicated to Silent Hill: Ascension, the guys from Genvid have revealed that the show based on the Gearbox Software series will tell the adventures of eight unsuspecting tourists who find themselves on Eden-6 during an adventurous safari in the footsteps of the Vault Hunters.

Borderlands EchoVision Live doesn’t have one yet exit date official, but it looks like it’s going to be a very busy show. In fact, the protagonists will have to deal with the criminals who live in the city of Greywater Junction and who will try to take them out on more than one occasion.

Just like Silent Hill: Ascension, the show will try to involve a large community of viewers, encouraging them to express their choices to change the course of events as the story is told.