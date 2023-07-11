The movie of Borderlands screenplay by Eli Roth e Craig Mazin , the latter one of the writers of The Last of Us, has been stuck in post-production for years now. The latest shot at the film came from Craig Mazin himself, who decided to have his name removed from the film credits evidently in controversy with the latest choices made.

Movie problems

Borderlands is the film adaptation of the looter shooter series by Gearboxes from the decidedly troubled workmanship. After filming wrapped in 2021, the film was stalled for a few months, so in the summer of 2022, Gary Ross was added to rewrite part of the script and some scenes were reshot.

In November 2022, the film was screened to a sample audience, with producer Lionsgate then asking for it to be reworked again, given the not-so-enthusiastic reactions of test takers.

In January 2023 Roth was replaced by Tim Miller (Dead Pool) and new scenes were shot, written by Zak Olkewicz.

The massive work on what increasingly appears to be a Fankenstein film convinced Craig Mazin to drop his name from the script, using a pseudonym instead: Joe Crombie. It’s clear that he doesn’t want his name tied to the Borderlands movie, which he might be somewhat ashamed of.

Consider that, in addition to those mentioned, the following worked on the screenplay for the film: Aaron Berg, Oren Uziel, Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Zak Olkewicz, Chris Bremner and Sam Levinson.

The film stars the likes of Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis. For now Borderlands does not yet have a release date.