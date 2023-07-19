A new game has been leaked online borderlands of some kind. The franchise of borderlands It is one of the most beloved in the world of video games. She has a really unique art style, a large number of weapons, and a great sense of humor. It’s been around for over a decade and has taken different forms with various spin-offs allowing developers to explore the universe with new types of stories that aren’t just about shooting enemies with a bunch of colorful weapons. But, it’s been a few years since we’ve had a new core game and it might be a while before another comes along.

However, fans have spotted some kind of new game of borderlands online. As reported by Gematsu, the South African Film and Publication Board has released a list of ratings for movies and games to be released in the future, with fans noticing a new game for consoles and pc on the list: The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box.

This game hasn’t been formally announced and even fans aren’t sure what it could be. “Pandora’s Box” is an obvious pun on the phrase and the fact that the series borderlands takes place on a planet called Pandora. Some fans think it could just be a collection of borderlands 1 to 3 and The Pre-Sequel, but we have nothing but the name of the game. As of now, we have no idea if or when this will be revealed. It’s possible this could be a surprise release without a lot of hype, or it could be revealed at Gamescom in August, but it’s a mystery.

Perhaps this collection was also developed with the intention of being released alongside the troubled film of borderlands, which was due to be released a long time ago but has been delayed. Maybe this collection will stick around until the movie is released, but we won’t know that until next year.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: sorry guys i liked it borderlands the first time, but I don’t think I would play it again. I haven’t even come back to play Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. But hopefully this mega compilation will be released for fans of the saga.