From the institution of classification of video games South Africa there is news of mysterious new registered titles, which could therefore be arriving on the market, such as one The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box, Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster for PC and a mysterious Origination by Bandai Namco.
As always in these cases, we cannot take these rumors as irrefutable evidence of upcoming games, since they are often simple errors, but in many cases the registrations with the rating boards have anticipated the release of unannounced titles correctly, so we can’t rule anything out a priori.
In this case, there are also some logical bases on which to focus the discussion, given that these are rather plausible titles, with some distinctions to be made, however.
The mysterious titles registered in South Africa
The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box gives the idea of a title that could actually come on the market by Gearbox and 2K Games. Also considering the production of the film dedicated to the series, the fact that the publisher may intend to take advantage of the drive by launching a new collection on the series is far from absurd.
On the other hand, there have been a lot of games and an all-encompassing collection might make sense. Stranger to think of Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster on PC, a title announced for Nintendo Switch and which in the Windows version could actually be a mistake. The fact that it is published by Bandai Namco could open up the collection to other platforms, but until now the series has remained linked to Nintendo platforms, so it is not easy to see it on PC.
Great mystery instead on Origination: it seems to be a new game from Bandai Namco, which may be a new unpublished intellectual property. The “Origination” trademark is also quite old, considering that it was registered for the first time in November 2021, so it already has a certain history behind it, waiting to understand something more.
