From the institution of classification of video games South Africa there is news of mysterious new registered titles, which could therefore be arriving on the market, such as one The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box, Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster for PC and a mysterious Origination by Bandai Namco.

As always in these cases, we cannot take these rumors as irrefutable evidence of upcoming games, since they are often simple errors, but in many cases the registrations with the rating boards have anticipated the release of unannounced titles correctly, so we can’t rule anything out a priori.

In this case, there are also some logical bases on which to focus the discussion, given that these are rather plausible titles, with some distinctions to be made, however.