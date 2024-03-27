For the actor Jack Blackin the film by Borderlands the character of Claptrap, which he voices, will be like an “adult-rated R2D2.” Those familiar with the gaming Claptrap won't be too surprised, considering how it was characterized by Gearbox. So let's expect salacious jokes and joke at will.

R2D2 is one of the most iconic characters of Star Wars: the robot in the shape of a portable air conditioner introduced in the series with Episode IV.

Black spoke about Claptrap in an interview with the publication Total Film, in which he also expressed his love for voice acting: “I love voice acting and I love that video game, so it was fun to voice that character.” For Black, the Borderlands robot is “cool, fun, crazy and another opportunity to bring a great video game to the big screen.”