Specifically, in the one that corresponds to Rander Reiss, who in the past was technical studio director at Lost Boys Interactive.

The aforementioned studio worked with Gearbox as support on the first Tiny Tina game and other Take-Two Interactive titles.

It is clear that a while has passed since the most recent installments of the series mentioned at the beginning. Borderlands 3 came out in September 2019, while Tiny Tina’s Wonderlandswhich is a spin-off, did so in 2022.

So it wouldn’t be strange if Gearbox Software is already working on its future deliveries. In the case of Tiny Tina, she left a very good impression on the company and it was all thanks to the great performance she had in sales.

Fountain: Gearbox Software.

In 2022, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said that new ‘experiences’ based on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands were in development after the original ‘destroyed’ the company’s goals.

That not only at the critical level but also commercially. But so far there are no official statements about a new delivery of Borderlands. But since it is a very lucrative franchise, it is logical to think that it could have another installment.

But before they can be a reality Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 Things should clear up a little at Embracer Groupup, the company that owns Gerbox Software.

Fountain: Gearbox Software.

Rumors about the sale of the studio, which Embracer bought in 2021, are persistent. But Take-Two Interactive, which has something to do with both franchises, also has things to say. So the outlook in this regard is still not entirely clear.

With details from VGC. Apart from Borderlands 4 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

