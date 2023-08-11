Borderlands 4 was planned for 2023at least according to the LinkedIn page (which was then updated to remove the reference to the game) of Nadia Danova, producer. However, it should be noted that the woman worked through MoGi Group on the game in 2021, so the release date was the one expected at the time and cannot be indicative of the status of the project today. The whole discussion is obviously based on the fact that what Danova reported is correct and is not simply the result of an error.
However, it should be emphasized that it is not the only evidence that Borderlands 4 is in development. In a now deleted CV of Angie Jho Lee, actress who would voice a character known as Aiyumi, there was talk of the shooter.
Borderlands 4, will it arrive?
In 2021, the co-founder and head of Gearbox Randy Pitchford has started asking online for qualified developers to join the company for Borderlands-related work. “We are definitely working on some amazing stuff that I hope will surprise and delight you,” Pitchford tweeted. “If anyone out there has high-level skills and wants to be in on the action of Borderlands, we’re working on the bigger one.”
Pitchford is notorious for using big words, so it’s hard to say how much “bigger” the new Borderlands project might be. It should also be mentioned that the franchise was very active after Gearbox was bought by Embracer Group (the same one that started shutting down development teams) in 2021. Since then they have been published Tiny Tina’s WonderlandsNew Tales from the Borderlands and The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box has recently been rated.
Finally, one is also in development interactive streaming seriesBorderlands EchoVision Live, and a live-action movie that has a release date.
