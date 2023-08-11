Borderlands 4 was planned for 2023at least according to the LinkedIn page (which was then updated to remove the reference to the game) of Nadia Danova, producer. However, it should be noted that the woman worked through MoGi Group on the game in 2021, so the release date was the one expected at the time and cannot be indicative of the status of the project today. The whole discussion is obviously based on the fact that what Danova reported is correct and is not simply the result of an error.

However, it should be emphasized that it is not the only evidence that Borderlands 4 is in development. In a now deleted CV of Angie Jho Lee, actress who would voice a character known as Aiyumi, there was talk of the shooter.