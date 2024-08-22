Some fans have even suspected that a character present in the trailer be in reality Handsome Jack the iconic villain of the second chapter (and not only) of the saga. Is it really so? The answer comes from the company’s CEO.

During Gamescom 2024, presenter Geoff Keighley revealed a new, highly anticipated game on stage in Cologne: Borderlands 4 Gearbox’s shooter is due out on PC and consoles in 2025 and players can’t wait to see what new and familiar personages they will return to action.

What Gearbox CEO Said About Borderlands 4

A user on Twitteras you can see below, shared an image showing (above) a snippet of the trailer and (below) a scene from Borderlands featuring Handsome Jack. The idea is that the Vault symbol is perfectly aligned in the two scenes, which would prove that the character will be returning.

Randy Pitchford – the CEO of Gearbox – then responded: “That’s not Handsome Jack. That’s something much more dangerous and sinister.” Obviously, the CEO won’t be giving any new clues on the matter any time soon, since it’s probably one of the key figures of the new shooter. Fans jokingly claim that it’s not Handsome Jack because he’s become Ugly Jack or, on the contrary, Beautiful Jack. We just have to wait for new official information: since the game will be released next year, the wait shouldn’t be that long.

In the meantime, you can check out the Borderlands 4 trailer from Gamescom.