The Gamescom of Cologne, Germanyhas begun with announcements worth mentioning, among them we have another preview of the arrival of Terry Bogard to Street Fighter 6. However, Take Two and Gearbox They also did their thing on the show, and presented no more and no less than Borderlands 4the next game in the acclaimed shooter franchise featuring chel shading.

Here is the progress:

As for the release date, it only mentions that it will arrive sometime in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Via: Gamescom